An alleged killer appeared in court on Wednesday (August 13) accused of a man’s murder and attempted murder of a priest.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appearing at Newtownards Magistrates Court by video link from police custody, 30-year-old Hugh Malone confirmed his identity and when asked whether he understood the two charges against him, the told the clerk: “Yes, I understand the charges Ma’am.”

Malone, listed as no fixed abode, Belfast, is accused of the murder of Stephen Brannigan and the attempted murder of Fr John Murray on August 10 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The body of 56-year-old Mr Brannigan was found in a house in Marian Park in Downpatrick on Sunday afternoon and on the same day, Fr Murray was attacked at St Patrick’s Church in the town. It is understood that he remains in hospital having sustained a serious head injury.

Stephen Brannigan. Photo provided by PSNI

After serving the Diocese of Down and Conor for 50 years, Father Murray had been preparing to celebrate his last Mass before retirement at St Patrick's Church when he was attacked.

In court today (Wednesday), a detective inspector gave evidence that she believed he could connect Malone to both charges.

The senior officer agreed with defence counsel Sean Doherty that when Malone was being interviewed by police, he had the assistance of both an appropriate adult and a registered intermediary, as well as his solicitor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canon John Murray. Photo provided by Press Eye

“There is an obvious and very significant mental health context and that will be our focus moving forward,” he told the court.

As there as no application for bail, Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter remanded Malone into custody, adjourning the case to 4 September.