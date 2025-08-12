Downpatrick: man (30) charged with murder and attempted murder

Published 12th Aug 2025, 20:45 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 20:50 BST
Stephen Brannigan. Photo provided by PSNIplaceholder image
A 30-year-old man is to appear in court on Wednesday (August 12) on charges relating to the death of a man and an assault on a priest in Downpatrick at the weekend.

The man has been charged with murder and attempted murder and is due before Newtownards Magistrates Court.

It follows the death of 56-year-old Stephen Brannigan, who was found dead at an address in the Marian Park area on Sunday (August 10) and an attack on Canon John Murray, at St Patrick’s Church in the town, on the same day.

Police say as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

