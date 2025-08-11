Detectives have issued a further appeal for information following a murder and attempted murder in Downpatrick on Sunday (August 10).

The appeal is in relation to the death of a man, named locally as Stephen Brannigan, and a serious assault on a priest, Canon John Murray. Police believe the incidents, which have shocked the local community, may be linked.

In a statement on Monday (August 11) evening, Detective Chief Inspector Gary Robinson, from the Major Investigation Team, said: “On Sunday morning, 10 August, at approximately 10.10am, police received a report that a priest had been seriously assaulted. This was in a church in the St Patrick’s Avenue area of the town.

“A man entered the church and brutally attacked the priest with a bottle. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury. Here, he remains in a serious, but stable, condition.

“While attending this serious assault, at around midday, police received a report of the death of a man at an address in the Marian Park area.

“Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, the man, who is aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Following initial enquires, a murder investigation was launched, and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and remains in custody at this time."

Detective Chief Inspector Robinson continued: “Our investigations into both the murder and attempted murder are at the early stages. While I can confirm that one line of enquiry is that the two are connected, I would reiterate that our enquiries are ongoing in an effort to establish the facts surrounding both incidents.

“I am keen to appeal to anyone who was in the St Patrick's Avenue area of Downpatrick between 9am and 11am on Sunday, or the Marian Park area between 12 midnight and 12 noon on Sunday, and saw or heard anything untoward, to please come forward and speak to us.

“Any detail, no matter how small, could be of vital importance to our investigation. I would ask anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference 713 of 10/08/25.”

In an update on Canon Murray’s condition on Monday, Downpatrick Family of Parishes said he “continues to receive exceptional care. He is stable and comfortable”.

It added: “Bishop Alan McGuckian will Celebrate the 9.30am Mass in St Colmcille's Downpatrick, tomorrow, Tuesday. Parishioners are invited to join us a we pray for all those involved in the tragic events on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, police say they will have an increased presence in the town following the incidents.

Superintendent Norman Haslett, the District Commander for Newry, Mourne and Down, said: “I would like to express my sympathy to family members, friends and the wider community in Downpatrick who are today left shaken by the tragic events of the weekend.

"For a man to be murdered and a Priest to be attacked in the sanctity of his own church, these are appalling acts and I understand that many people will inevitably be struggling to come to terms with both grief and shock.

“I want to reassure the local community that there is no ongoing risk to the public and you will see an increased visible police presence in the area over the next few days.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.