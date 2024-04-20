Downpatrick shop ‘altercation: man charged with assault and disorderly behaviour

Police investigating the report of an assault at retail premises in the St Patrick’s Avenue area of Downpatrick on Saturday, April 20, have charged a man to appear at court.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Apr 2024, 12:32 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2024, 11:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The man, aged 31, has been charged with common assault and disorderly behaviour and is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 16.

Police say as is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In an appeal for witnesses and further information following the incident, Inspector McCormick said: “Shortly before 10.30am we received a report that a man had entered the shop and threatened and abused staff before an altercation broke out involving a member of the public.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101. Photo: PacemakerPolice are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101. Photo: Pacemaker
Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

Join the hundreds of people who have signed up for a Northern Ireland World newsletter

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with any information or footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 478 of 20/04/24.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.