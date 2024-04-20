Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man, aged 31, has been charged with common assault and disorderly behaviour and is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 16.

Police say as is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

In an appeal for witnesses and further information following the incident, Inspector McCormick said: “Shortly before 10.30am we received a report that a man had entered the shop and threatened and abused staff before an altercation broke out involving a member of the public.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with any information or footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 478 of 20/04/24.