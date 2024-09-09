Draperstown: aggravated burglary involving 'wooden bats' leaves man with facial injuries
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of the incident at residential premises at Glenelly Villas on Sunday.
Police received a report shortly before 11.25pm that two men entered a property in the area with one of the men armed with wooden bats.
A male occupant, aged in his 20s, was assaulted by both men during the incident. He was taken to hospital with multiple cracked teeth and a cut to the left side of his lip.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1916 08/09/24.”
A report can alternatively be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/