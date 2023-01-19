A drink driver who drove on the wrong side of the road with three young children on board towards a police vehicle, has been jailed for seven months.

John Paul Donnelly (34), of High Street, Draperstown, was told by District Judge Peter Magill that his behaviour was "utterly appalling."

Mr Magill said it was even more irresponsible to be driving erratically with three children in the car who were unrestrained.

"God forbid what would have happened had there been a serious collision," he said.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

Donnelly, who was disqualified from driving for two years, admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol, carrying three children without seat belts, resisting police, and attempted criminal damage.

The court heard on September 4 last, police received a report of a drink driver with children in the car.

Prosecuting counsel said at 7.20pm police spotted the vehicle at High Street and observed a young boy in the passenger seat and two other children in the back who were not wearing seatbelts.

She said the car drove on the wrong side of the road towards police before stopping. The defendant refused to get out of the vehicle, telling police to “f*** off”, and threw the keys into the back.

Counsel added Donnelly spat in the police vehicle and kicked and banged his head against the door. He provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 108mgs.

A defence lawyer said Donnelly has been in custody since September 4 and has served the equivalent of a nine-month sentence.

