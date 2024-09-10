Draperstown: man (34) to appear in court accused of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm
A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Draperstown at the weekend.
A man in his 20s suffered facial injuries during the incident at a property in the Glenelly Villas area late on Sunday night.
Detectives have charged the 34-year-old suspect with aggravated burglary and stealing and aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.
He is due to appear before Magherafelt Magistrates' Court sitting in Bishop Street, Derry / Londonderry on Wednesday, September 11.
Police said that, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.