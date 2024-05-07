Draperstown man to stand trial on unlawful wounding charge with intent

A South Derry man has been sent for trial on a charge of unlawfully and maliciously wounding another man with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 7th May 2024, 13:10 BST
Liam McGuigan, aged 47, from Scutchers Lane in Draperstown, also faces two counts of unlawfully and injuriously imprisoning and detaining two males.

The alleged offences were committed on March 19 last year.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

McGuigan replied 'no' when asked by the clerk at Magherafelt Magistrates Court, if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges or make a statement of evidence in relation to the charges.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said on the papers before the court, the defendant has a prima facie case to answer.

She returned McGuigan, on personal bail of £500, for arraignment at Londonderry Crown Court sitting on May 29.

The judge told the defendant to stay in touch with his solicitor between now and the date of his trial.