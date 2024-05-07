Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liam McGuigan, aged 47, from Scutchers Lane in Draperstown, also faces two counts of unlawfully and injuriously imprisoning and detaining two males.

The alleged offences were committed on March 19 last year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

McGuigan replied 'no' when asked by the clerk at Magherafelt Magistrates Court, if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges or make a statement of evidence in relation to the charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said on the papers before the court, the defendant has a prima facie case to answer.

She returned McGuigan, on personal bail of £500, for arraignment at Londonderry Crown Court sitting on May 29.