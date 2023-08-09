Ashley Thomas Dickson (35), unemployed, of Strawmore Road, Draperstown, was also £150 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath on February 17 last.
Dickson was also fined £150 for possessing cannabis on the same date. He was fined a further £125 with a £15 offender’s levy for possessing cannabis on April 13.
Prosecuting counsel said on February 17, police were operating a vehicle checkpoint at Tobermore Road, Desertmartin, when they observed a white Focus car crossing the while line in an erratic manner.
He said police followed the vehicle which pulled into a laneway and the defendant switched off the ignition. Police could smell into intoxicating liquor from the defendant, who failed a preliminary breath test.
The lawyer said police also smelled cannabis from the vehicle and on searching it found a quantity of the drug in a chewing gum container in the central console.
Dickson was conveyed to Dungannon custody suite where he provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 46mcgs.
Continuing the lawyer said on April 13, police stopped the same car and promptly carried out a search after detecting a strong smell of cannabis.
Counsel said one long joint containing cannabis and tobacco was found along with a quantity of cannabis between the driver’s seat and door.
Donal Heron, solicitor, explained Dickson was self medicating as he has a history of anxiety and depression, adding the defendant was now receiving help for his problem.