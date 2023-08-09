A South Derry motorist spotted crossing the white central line in an erratic manner, was banned from driving for 12 months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Ashley Thomas Dickson (35), unemployed, of Strawmore Road, Draperstown, was also £150 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath on February 17 last.

Dickson was also fined £150 for possessing cannabis on the same date. He was fined a further £125 with a £15 offender’s levy for possessing cannabis on April 13.

Prosecuting counsel said on February 17, police were operating a vehicle checkpoint at Tobermore Road, Desertmartin, when they observed a white Focus car crossing the while line in an erratic manner.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

He said police followed the vehicle which pulled into a laneway and the defendant switched off the ignition. Police could smell into intoxicating liquor from the defendant, who failed a preliminary breath test.

The lawyer said police also smelled cannabis from the vehicle and on searching it found a quantity of the drug in a chewing gum container in the central console.

Dickson was conveyed to Dungannon custody suite where he provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 46mcgs.

Continuing the lawyer said on April 13, police stopped the same car and promptly carried out a search after detecting a strong smell of cannabis.

Counsel said one long joint containing cannabis and tobacco was found along with a quantity of cannabis between the driver’s seat and door.