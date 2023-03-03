A Draperstown man who kicked the wing mirror of a parked car while the female driver was in the vehicle, was given a two-month suspended jail sentence at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

James O’Neill (41) from High Street in the town, admitted two charges of criminal damage involving cars in Draperstown town centre on the afternoon of October 11, 2022.

Prosecuting counsel said that at approximately 4.15pm, police received a report that a male had kicked the wing mirror of a parked car at St Patrick’s Street, causing the glass to shatter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer said the female motorist was sitting in the vehicle at the time and saw the male walk off in the direction of High Street.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

She said police later received another report of criminal damage in which the defendant kicked the wing mirror of a second car, smashing the glass and causing the plastic casing to fall to the ground.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Counsel said police later viewed CCTV footage which showed O’Neill kicking the wing mirror twice.

She added that damage to the first vehicle amounted to £252, and in the case of the second car damage came to £392.86, and a compensation order was being sought.

A lawyer representing O’Neill, who appeared by video-link from Dungannon police station after being arrested on foot of a bench warrant, said the defendant does not have any recollection of the events, as he “had drink on board”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said it was unfortunate that an injured party had been present in the car at the time.