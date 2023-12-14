A mechanic who thought he was drinking from a bottle containing coke, was banned from driving for 18 months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for drink-driving.

Niall Martin Magee (38), of Tonagh Heights in Draperstown, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Prosecuting counsel said at 4.58pm on August 2 this year, police received an anonymous report a motorist under the influence of alcohol was spotted leaving the underground car park at Meadowlane shopping centre.

The lawyer said police traced the last registered owner of the vehicle to an address at Tonagh Heights in Draperstown. On speaking to Magee they noticed he had slurred speech and he provided a breath specimen showing an alcohol reading of 133 mcgs in police custody.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Defence lawyer Michael Forde handed into court a medical report showing the defendant has “medical difficulties” and “personal difficulties”.

He explained the defendant has difficulty with his sense of taste and smell and had drank the alcohol thinking it was coke which had been left by a friend in his car some time previously.

Mr Forde said it had been “completely out of character” for Magee who was a highly thought of mechanic in the local community.

The lawyer stressed the defendant has an exemplary character and would never have knowingly acted in this way.

While he admitted it was a high reading, Mr Forde pleaded with the court to keep the disqualification to the minimum period.