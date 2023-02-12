Draperstown motorist found to have no insurance to drive Volkswagen Golf

Daniel Wozniak (43) from Moykeeran Gardens, Draperstown, was also fined £500 with a £15 offender’s levy.
The court was told the offence came to light when police stopped a car in the vicinity of Oldtown Road with Ferguy Heights, Cookstown, on October 21 last year.
Prosecuting counsel said police had been on patrol in the area and had reason to stop the Golf vehicle.
She explained that they carried out checks which showed there was no insurance cover in place for the car.
The court heard that the defendant, who did not appear in court and was not professionally represented, had been written to a number of times informing him of the proceedings.
After having the defendant’s name called outside the courtroom, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said that he would deal with the matter in his absence.