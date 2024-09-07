Draperstown: PSNI release man arrested under Terrorism Act

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Sep 2024, 11:29 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2024, 19:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man arrested in Draperstown by police investigating dissident republican activity has been released.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the 59-year-old on Friday.

He was arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave station for questioning.

Police confirmed on Saturday evening that the man has since been released.

A PSNI spokesperson said a report will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service in due course.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice