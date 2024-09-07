Draperstown: PSNI release man arrested under Terrorism Act
A man arrested in Draperstown by police investigating dissident republican activity has been released.
Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the 59-year-old on Friday.
He was arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave station for questioning.
Police confirmed on Saturday evening that the man has since been released.
A PSNI spokesperson said a report will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service in due course.