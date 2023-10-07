Draperstown teenager given four-week driving disqualification for speeding
Conor O'Doherty, aged 18, from Sixtowns Road in Draperstown, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.
Prosecuting counsel said police were checking the speeds of vehicles at Moneymore Road in Magherafelt when, at approximately 3.15pm on July 13 last, they detected a vehicle heading towards Moneymore travelling at 43mph in a 30mph zone.
The lawyer said O'Doherty declined a fixed penalty as he already had three penalty points on his licence.
A defence lawyer explained the defendant had received penalty points for having tinted windows in a vehicle.
Handing in a character reference from the defendant’s employer, the lawyer told the court O’Doherty worked in England as a driver.
He said the defendant is a “highly regarded employee” and asked the court to consider a short period of disqualification.