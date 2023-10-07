Draperstown teenager given four-week driving disqualification for speeding

A South Derry teenager was fined £120 and banned from driving for four weeks at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Conor O'Doherty, aged 18, from Sixtowns Road in Draperstown, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

Prosecuting counsel said police were checking the speeds of vehicles at Moneymore Road in Magherafelt when, at approximately 3.15pm on July 13 last, they detected a vehicle heading towards Moneymore travelling at 43mph in a 30mph zone.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bishops Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer said O'Doherty declined a fixed penalty as he already had three penalty points on his licence.

A defence lawyer explained the defendant had received penalty points for having tinted windows in a vehicle.

Handing in a character reference from the defendant’s employer, the lawyer told the court O’Doherty worked in England as a driver.