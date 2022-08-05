Drink detection after police spotted Larne woman driving at 25mph in 70mph zone

Shannon Robinson (26), of Raloo Road, Larne, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath after being stopped by the PSNI at 2.30am on June 26 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police saw the vehicle going “abnormally slow”.

The defendant, who had no previous record, told police she had three gin and tonics two hours earlier.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

She had an alcohol in breath reading of 47 - the legal limit is 35.

Defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister said the defendant, who had no penalty points on her licence, had been travelling home from her boyfriend’s house.

He said the defendant said it had been a “very stormy, wet, night” and “that is why she was driving so cautiously”.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said: “25mph in the 70. Just goes to show you you can drive too slow as much as too fast.”