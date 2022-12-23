A man from near Ahoghill was detected drink driving after a two vehicle collision.

Jack McMillan (23), of Clooney Road, came to police attention on November 25, 2022.

A collision happened at 8.20pm and it was established the defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 57 - the legal limit is 35.

Advertisement

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the "other driver was at fault" for the collision and it then emerged McMillan was over the limit.

Editorial image

Advertisement

He said the defendant had taken "three tins of beer".