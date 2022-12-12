Police in the Mid and East Antrim district have urged the public to report any suspected drink drivers to officers following an arrest at the weekend.

Commenting on December 12, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Carrickfergus and Larne Neighbourhood Policing Team were out and about all weekend stopping vehicles at vehicle check points.

“Another weekend and unfortunately another drink driver. This person thought it was not only acceptable to drive three times over the legal limit, but do so during busy traffic on a Sunday evening. We’ve now charged this person to court.

“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank vigilant members of the public who have managed to help us over the last few weeks track down drink drivers over the festive period by reporting suspicious circumstances.

Officers conducted vehicle check points over the weekend.

