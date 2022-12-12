Commenting on December 12, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Carrickfergus and Larne Neighbourhood Policing Team were out and about all weekend stopping vehicles at vehicle check points.
“Another weekend and unfortunately another drink driver. This person thought it was not only acceptable to drive three times over the legal limit, but do so during busy traffic on a Sunday evening. We’ve now charged this person to court.
“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank vigilant members of the public who have managed to help us over the last few weeks track down drink drivers over the festive period by reporting suspicious circumstances.
“If you suspect anyone to be under the influence while driving, please don’t hesitate to phone and report the matter. We’ll be only too happy to check this out and remove these people from our roads.”