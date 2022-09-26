Register
Drink driver arrested in Ballynure

Police officers arrested a male following a report of a drink driver in the Ballynure area yesterday (Sunday).

By Russell Keers
Monday, 26th September 2022, 10:59 am

Detailing the incident in a post on social media on September 25, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Earlier this evening we received a report of a suspected drink driver in the Ballynure area. Police attended and one arrest was made.

“This male has since been to custody and will appear at court next month having been charged with the offence of driving with excess alcohol.”

The male was arrested on September 25.