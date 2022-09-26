Drink driver arrested in Ballynure

Detailing the incident in a post on social media on September 25, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Earlier this evening we received a report of a suspected drink driver in the Ballynure area. Police attended and one arrest was made.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

“This male has since been to custody and will appear at court next month having been charged with the offence of driving with excess alcohol.”