Drink driver claimed he had 'two vodkas to steady nerves after bringing woman back to life'

A man caught drink driving claimed he had taken two vodkas to "steady his nerves" after performing CPR on a woman to bring her "back to life".

Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard Ralph Hunter (48), of Drumtara in the town, admitted driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

A prosecutor said police spotted an Audi been driven erratically in the Ballee Road West area of Ballymena around 5.40am on February 25 this year and when spoken to the defendant said: "You've caught me".

He had an alcohol in breath reading of 87 - the legal limit is 35.

Ballymena courthouse

A defence solicitor said the defendant had received an "urgent call" from a friend that a woman had "collapsed".

Hunter's friend "couldn't find a pulse" and the defendant had then ran to the house and "performed CPR" on her and "brought her back to life again".

The woman was then taken to hospital by ambulance but the friend was unable to travel in the ambulance.

The court heard a taxi had been called but when it did not arrive, the defendant decided to drive his friend to the hospital.

However, the defence solicitor said the defendant had taken "two vodkas to steady his nerves" after the CPR, which added to drink he had consumed at an earlier stage.

The lawyer said when Hunter saw police he decided to turn back home but was then stopped by officers.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said that whatever help had been offered to the woman, according to the account of the defendant, there had been "no legal justification" or "defence of necessity" to have driven afterwards after having vodka.

The judge said: "To be perfectly honest, Mr Hunter, it doesn't sound like an account that would necessarily pass much more close scrutiny and I will say no more about it".

He said the defendant had two previous excess alcohol convictions, the second being in 2005.