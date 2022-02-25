Drink driver collided with parked vehicles in Larne

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Dariuszm Marek Panas (58), of Kylemore Gardens, Larne, had the offence detected on January 14 this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court police received a report of a collision with parked vehicles at 8.10pm.

Police saw a car blocking a lane of traffic and when they spoke to the defendant they could smell liquor.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 71 - the legal limit is 35.

The court heard he had no previous convictions.

The defendant, who had the assistance of a Polish language interpreter, told the court: “I collided with the cars parked on the road as I didn’t want to crash into the car in front of me. I didn’t want to hit people in that car.”

He told District Judge Nigel Broderick: “I am very sorry for that situation. I want to say sorry to the people whose car I hit and I want to say sorry to you as well because you have to deal with me today.”