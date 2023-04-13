Drink driver crashed into car while overtaking queue of traffic, court told

A drink-driving motorist who overtook a queue of traffic and collided with a car turning into a junction, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Factory worker Valerijs Naglis (42) from Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt, was also fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Naglis was fined a further £350 for driving without due care and attention and being an unaccompanied 'L' driver.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday, April 12, the incident happened in the vicinity of Shore Road, Ballyronan, on February 21 this year.

Prosecuting counsel said a motorist had been driving along the Aughrim Road and was waiting to turn into Shore Road, and a queue of traffic had formed behind her.

She said as the motorist was turning into the junction, the defendant’s car overtook the queue and collided with her offside door and wing.

The lawyer said on speaking to the defendant the injured party noted he was unsteady on his feet and could smell alcohol on his breath. She also noticed he had 'L' plates displayed but was unaccompanied.

Counsel said the defendant later provided a breath specimen, which showed an alcohol reading of 48mcgs.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had difficulties obtaining a licence due to language problems.

He said unfortunately Naglis had an appointment on this day and had taken the car.

