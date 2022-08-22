Drink driver crashed into church wall then spat at a police officer

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynsay Graham (35), from Carnalbanagh Road near Aughafatten, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath at Raceview Road, Broughshane, on July 10 this year.

She also pleaded guilty to failing to remain and report a collision and assaulting and resisting a police officer on July 10.

At Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (August 18), a prosecutor said police received a report at 5am on July 10 that a driver had crashed into the wall of a church.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The defendant had been “collected from the scene” and when police attended an address the defendant was put in the rear of a vehicle.

She attempted to get out and had to be restrained. She was verbally abusive, thrashing out, and was removed from the vehicle and put in handcuffs and limb restraints.

She twice spat at an officer, narrowly missing her.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 65 - the legal limit is 35.

The prosecutor said the defendant’s vehicle was a “write-off” and there was damage to road signs and plants outside the church.

A defence barrister said the defendant had never been to court; was “very embarrassed” and wished to apologise.

He said she had “fallen on very difficult times” and alcohol had been a “coping mechanism” but she understood drink driving was “totally unacceptable”.