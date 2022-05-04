Loading...

Drink driver crashed into planter

Police spoke with a motorist after a car mounted a footpath and failed to stop after hitting a wooden planter in Randalstown and a drink driving offence was then detected.

By court reporter
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 12:00 pm

Anthony Patrick Maguire (38), of John Street in Randalstown, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in connection with 1.25am on March 5 this year.

He had an alcohol in breath reading of 104 - three times the legal limit of 35.

A defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that thankfully no “third parties” were involved.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a high reading and the defendant had continued on after the collision which was a cause for “concern”.

The defendant was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £300.

