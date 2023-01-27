Kristian Koppany Farkas (23), of Greenfields, Randalstown, was detected in a Mercedes in the town at 1.05am on January 1.
Police saw the vehicle being driven without lights and it mounted a kerb.
The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 52 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had been out for a meal to celebrate the New Year.
The lawyer said the defendant had not intended to get behind the wheel but there had been an argument and he had driven a short distance to move himself away from the situation.
The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £300.