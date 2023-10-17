Drink driver from Castledawson crashed into fence near Toomebridge
Josh McPeake (21), of Bellshill Road, Castledawson, crashed at Roguery Road near Toomebridge around midnight on March 11 this year.
He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (October 12) and admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol. He had an alcohol in blood reading of 107 - the legal limit is 80.
The court heard that the Astra car was badly damaged and the airbags were deployed. He was taken to Antrim Area Hospital by ambulance.
A defence lawyer said that the defendant suffered "no long term injuries".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said had the defendant crashed into a tree or a wall he could have been killed.
He said "too many times" we hear of cases of single vehicle road traffic collisions which "disproportionately" involve young men.