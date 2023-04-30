Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
12 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
12 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
16 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack

Drink driver had been in Larne for band parade

A man caught drink driving in Larne had been in the town for a band parade, a court has heard.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 30th Apr 2023, 09:28 BST

Alan Kennedy (39), of Donore Crescent in Antrim town, had an alcohol in breath reading of 54 - the legal limit is 35.

The offence was detected at 1.15am on April 2 this year at Old Glenarm Road when police saw a vehicle "breach the white line on two occasions".

The defendant told the court he had been at a "band parade in Larne" and said it had been a "moment of stupidity" to drive after taking drink.

Most Popular
Ballymena courthouseBallymena courthouse
Ballymena courthouse
Read More
Record number of food parcels handed out in Mid and East Antrim last year

At Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (April 27), Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy banned the defendant from driving for a year and fined him £500.