A man caught drink driving in Larne had been in the town for a band parade, a court has heard.

Alan Kennedy (39), of Donore Crescent in Antrim town, had an alcohol in breath reading of 54 - the legal limit is 35.

The offence was detected at 1.15am on April 2 this year at Old Glenarm Road when police saw a vehicle "breach the white line on two occasions".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defendant told the court he had been at a "band parade in Larne" and said it had been a "moment of stupidity" to drive after taking drink.

Ballymena courthouse

Advertisement

Advertisement