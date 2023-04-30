Alan Kennedy (39), of Donore Crescent in Antrim town, had an alcohol in breath reading of 54 - the legal limit is 35.
The offence was detected at 1.15am on April 2 this year at Old Glenarm Road when police saw a vehicle "breach the white line on two occasions".
Advertisement
Advertisement
The defendant told the court he had been at a "band parade in Larne" and said it had been a "moment of stupidity" to drive after taking drink.
Advertisement
Advertisement
At Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday (April 27), Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy banned the defendant from driving for a year and fined him £500.