An over the limit motorist who had driven the wrong way in the direction of a motorway slip road in County Antrim has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Lisa Gordon (33), of Sperrin View in Magherafelt, appeared before Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (March 7).

She admitted driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop for police in the Randalstown area.

A charge of driving dangerously at the M22 Motorway slip-road at Ballygrooby Roundabout, Randalstown, was withdrawn by prosecutors.

A prosecutor said that at 1.10am on Wednesday January 18 this year police saw a Vauxhall Corsa "driving slowly, in the wrong direction, towards the M2 motorway off-slip".

The prosecutor said that police used sirens and lights to try to alert the driver to stop and the vehicle "then swung around in the correct direction and drove off at speed" onto the Castle Road towards Antrim town.

The vehicle was braking suddenly and accelerating and skidding on multiple occasions and the car mounted a verge. Gordon had an alcohol in breath reading of 67 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been visiting a friend but after an "argument" she had left and made a "foolish decision" to drive home.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the driving had been "potentially very dangerous and could have resulted in a catastrophic accident".