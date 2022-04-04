Drink-driver ‘had just gone for the Sunday papers’

Fifty-one-year-old David Crooks from Thornhill Park in Pomeroy, was also fined £185 with a £15 offender levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday that the offence came to light on February 27 last.

She explained that at approximately 10am police stopped a car at Lisnagowan Road, Dungannon, and on speaking to the driver, the defendant, detected a strong smell of intoxicating liquor.

A preliminary specimen resulted in a fail and he was taken to Lurgan custody suite, where he provided a breath specimen showing an alcohol reading of 52mgs, the lawyer said.

She added that the defendant did not have a criminal record.

Admitting the offence defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon described it as “a sad case.”

He stressed Crooks had a clear record and had been drinking the previous evening.

Mr Faloon said he had simply gone to a shop for the Sunday newspapers when he was stopped by the police.

The solicitor said the loss of his licence will have a significant impact on his life as he worked in retail car sales and will loose his job.