A motorist had a “vacant stare" when stopped by police in the vicinity of Annaghquin Road, Cookstown, a court was told.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 14:49 BST

Christopher Patrick McDonagh (30), of Station Yard, Coalisland, was fined £150 with a £15 offender's levy and banned from driving for 12 months.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that police were on mobile patrol in the Dungannon and Cookstown areas on April 9 when a car swerved towards the police vehicle.

Prosecuting counsel said the vehicle indicated to turn left but turned right into Annaghquin Road were it stopped.

She said police noticed a strong aroma of alcohol on speaking to the defendant who appeared confused and had a vacant stare. He provided a breath test which showed an alcohol reading of 71mcgs.

A defence lawyer said McDonagh is a father of five children and is medically unfit to work.

He stressed the defendant has no record and pleaded with the court to keep the disqualificiation to a minimum.