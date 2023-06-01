A motorist had a “vacant stare" when stopped by police in the vicinity of Annaghquin Road, Cookstown, a court was told.

Christopher Patrick McDonagh (30), of Station Yard, Coalisland, was fined £150 with a £15 offender's levy and banned from driving for 12 months.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that police were on mobile patrol in the Dungannon and Cookstown areas on April 9 when a car swerved towards the police vehicle.

Prosecuting counsel said the vehicle indicated to turn left but turned right into Annaghquin Road were it stopped.

She said police noticed a strong aroma of alcohol on speaking to the defendant who appeared confused and had a vacant stare. He provided a breath test which showed an alcohol reading of 71mcgs.

A defence lawyer said McDonagh is a father of five children and is medically unfit to work.