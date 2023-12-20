Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aleksejs Racickis (46), Urbal Road, Coagh, was detected in an Audi TT car in a 70mph zone - the M2 at Rathbeg - on August 12.

The defendant had the assistance of a Russian language interpreter when he appeared in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. He pleaded guilty to charges of excess speed and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The court heard the defendant was spoken to by police at 3.38pm. His speech was slurred, his eyes were glazed and there was a smell of alcohol from his breath.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The defendant told police: "I only drank yesterday, not today". The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 79 - the legal limit is 35.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he wanted a pre-sentence report as "he is driving drunk at 104mph on the motorway".