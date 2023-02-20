A Tyrone man who left the scene of a hit-and-run in Dungannon town centre, has been disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Edgar Leitis (34), of Loughview Gardens, Coalisland, was also fined a total of £500 on charges of driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to remain and failing to report a damage only collision at Market Square, Dungannon, on February 5 last year.

The local magistrates court heard on Friday (February 17) that police received a report of a hit-and-run involving a suspected drink driver.

Prosecuting counsel said the reporting person said two foreign nationals in a car had reversed into his vehicle at Market Square. She said both parties stopped and checked the vehicles.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Counsel said Leitis then got back into his car and drove off and it was later located in the Coalisland area.

The lawyer said the reporting person noticed beer cans in the car of the defendant and reported the matter to police.

She said he provided a specimen of breath which showed an alcohol reading of 63 microgrammes.

Examination of CCTV footage in Market Square identified him as the driver of the vehicle, she added.

In a separate case, the defendant was fined a total of £550 for having no insurance, no driving licence, failing to stop, failing to remain, and failing to report a damage only accident.

The court heard the offences arose out of an incident on July 16 last year when police on mobile patrol came across a car which had crashed into a field at Eskragh Road, Dungannon.

