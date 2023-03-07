Police tracked down a drink driver by using details from documentation inside an abandoned vehicle with a broken window after "three metres of damage" was caused to a bridge at the Doury Road area near Ballymena.

Brodie Stephens (23), of Harberton Park, Ballymena, was then spoken to a short time later and when taken to Antrim Police Station he had an alcohol in breath reading of 71 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 3, it had been an "out of character" incident for the defendant who had no previous record.

