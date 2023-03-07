Register
Drink driver located after damage was caused to bridge

Police tracked down a drink driver by using details from documentation inside an abandoned vehicle with a broken window after "three metres of damage" was caused to a bridge at the Doury Road area near Ballymena.

By Court Reporter
4 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 3:55pm

Brodie Stephens (23), of Harberton Park, Ballymena, was then spoken to a short time later and when taken to Antrim Police Station he had an alcohol in breath reading of 71 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 3, it had been an "out of character" incident for the defendant who had no previous record.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court.
The defendant admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol in breath and failing to report a collision on February 5 this year and was banned from the roads for a year and fined £375.