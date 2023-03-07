Brodie Stephens (23), of Harberton Park, Ballymena, was then spoken to a short time later and when taken to Antrim Police Station he had an alcohol in breath reading of 71 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 3, it had been an "out of character" incident for the defendant who had no previous record.
The defendant admitted charges of driving with excess alcohol in breath and failing to report a collision on February 5 this year and was banned from the roads for a year and fined £375.