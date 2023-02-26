Register
Drink driver 'looking for food' stopped by police near Tamnamore roundabout

A Co Armagh motorist who went out to look for food in the early hours of the morning, has lost his licence for 16 months on a drink-driving charge.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
3 hours ago
Updated 26th Feb 2023, 11:34am

Sean Gibney (40) from School Terrace, Newtownhamilton, was also fined £300 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday that at approximately 1.45am police were operating a vehicle checkpoint at Ballynakilly Road, Coalisland, when they stopped a car.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant became agitated with police and wanted to know why he had been pulled over.

Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said police noticed a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from the defendant and he told them he had been drinking 12 hours ago.

After three attempts the defendant provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 63 microgrammes, the prosecutor added.

A defence lawyer said Gibney had been stopped in the vicinity of Tamnamore Roundabout.

He explained that he had been visiting his brother who lived in the Moy area. He had taken the car to go out and find some food, but nowhere was open.

The lawyer said Gibney thought he was fit to drive as it had been 12 hours since he had taken any drink.

The defendant is unemployed and has a number of motoring matters, including a previous relevant matter back in 2008, the lawyer added.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan remarked that the defendant is fortunate his last conviction was outside the 10-year period.