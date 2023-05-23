Drink-driver loses licence for 15 months after two-vehicle collision near Magherafelt

A drink-driver involved in a two-vehicle collision on the outskirts of Magherafelt, lost his licence for 15 months at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday (May 17).

William Edward Brown (60) from Station Road, Desertmartin, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol on March 20.

Prosecuting counsel said that at approximately 5pm, police were tasked to a two-vehicle road traffic collision at Roshure Road, Magherafelt.

The lawyer said the emergency services were in attendance and one of the vehicles involved was in the ditch.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

She said police spoke to the defendant who admitted having taken a few drinks. He provided a breath specimen by the roadside which showed an alcohol reading of 94mgs.

He was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite where he provided a second reading showing an alcohol count of 81mgs.

Counsel said police were unable to identify the other driver as he had been conveyed to hospital.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said that fortunately there had been no significant injuries.

He explained the defendant had been driving his sister's car on this occasion, and the incident would also have a impact on his sister for whom he had caring duties.

Mr Atherton said the defendant had been a labourer and farm worker until he suffered poor health.

He said he had "taken a chance" on this occasion and asked the court to give him credit for entering an early plea.

