Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning

Drink-driver loses licence for 15 months after two-vehicle collision near Magherafelt

A drink-driver involved in a two-vehicle collision on the outskirts of Magherafelt, lost his licence for 15 months at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday (May 17).
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 23rd May 2023, 08:50 BST

William Edward Brown (60) from Station Road, Desertmartin, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol on March 20.

Prosecuting counsel said that at approximately 5pm, police were tasked to a two-vehicle road traffic collision at Roshure Road, Magherafelt.

The lawyer said the emergency services were in attendance and one of the vehicles involved was in the ditch.

Most Popular
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

She said police spoke to the defendant who admitted having taken a few drinks. He provided a breath specimen by the roadside which showed an alcohol reading of 94mgs.

He was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite where he provided a second reading showing an alcohol count of 81mgs.

Counsel said police were unable to identify the other driver as he had been conveyed to hospital.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said that fortunately there had been no significant injuries.

He explained the defendant had been driving his sister's car on this occasion, and the incident would also have a impact on his sister for whom he had caring duties.

Mr Atherton said the defendant had been a labourer and farm worker until he suffered poor health.

He said he had "taken a chance" on this occasion and asked the court to give him credit for entering an early plea.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that it was unfortunate that Brown should have blemished his driving career.

Read More
Tyrone stores commended for excellence at Musgrave ‘Store of the Year Awards’