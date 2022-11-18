An over-the-limit Larne motorist made off after colliding with the rear of a vehicle containing a woman and her son.

Geoffrey Beattie (54), of Walnut Road, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (November 17) on charges of driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop and report a a collision.

A prosecutor said that at 5.15pm on October 1 this year an "injury traffic collision" was reported at Larne's Killyglen Road in which some "rear damage" was done to the vehicle and the driver and her son received "whiplash injuries".

The defendant had driven off and was later found to have an alcohol in breath reading of 63 - the legal limit is 35.

Ballymena courthouse.

A defence lawyer said that the defendant was "sorry and ashamed" for the "out-of-character" incident.