A drink driver crashed into a tree whilst she on the 'school run', a court has been told.

Alison Kerr (45), of Crosskeys Road near Ahoghill in Co Antrim, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath at Gloverstown Road, Toomebridge, on November 21 last year.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard on Thursday (January 12) that "substantial damage" was caused to the front passenger side of the vehicle.

At 3.50pm on the day in question, police were at Gloverstown Road where a car had struck a tree and no one was present.

Ballymena courthouse

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 89 - the legal limit is 35 - at Antrim PSNI Station.

The court heard the defendant had a previously clear record.

A defence solicitor said it had been an "out of character" incident and the defendant was "extremely fortunate" not to be injured.

He said the defendant had "received some bad news" and had "started drinking whiskey".

He said Kerr had been driving to collect a child from primary school.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "My goodness, she was intending to drive home with her child with alcohol in her system."

Thankfully, he said, the collision happened when she was on the way to the school and added: "God forbid, because it seemed to be that the damage was caused to the passenger side and that is where the child would have been sitting, possibly. She may have been in the back maybe.

"In some respects, a lucky escape for everybody. Had this occurred on the way back from the school collection this could have been a very sad set of facts.

"She is quite lucky. When a car hits a tree, I have seen sadly numerous fatal accidents when that occurs".