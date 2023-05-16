A Cookstown motorist caught drink-driving on two occasions in just over a month, has lost her licence for two years.

Fiona Marie McNally (56), of Maloon View, was also fined a total of £700 for driving with excess alcohol in blood on February 12, and driving while unfit through drink on March 17.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that on February 12, police were in Burn Road Carpark, Cookstown, when they observed a car mounting the kerb before reversing and backing into another kerb.

The lawyer said police spoke to the defendant and asked if she had been drinking and she admitted she had. They noted her eyes were red and glazed and she smelled of intoxicating liquor. She was arrested and later provided an specimen of blood which showed an alcohol reading of 217mls.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Continuing, the lawyer said in the early hours of March 17, police noticed a car parked on double yellow lines at Burn Road with its lights on and engine running. On speaking to the defendant, they noticed that her eyes were glazed and there was a strong smell of intoxicated from her and inside the vehicle.

She was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite where she failed to provide a specimen.

A defence solicitor said the incidents happened about four weeks apart and had made the defendant “take stock of her drinking” for which she was seeking help.

