A Tyrone motorist spotted "hitting the kerbs" as he drove along between Ardboe and Ballinderry, has lost his licence for 16 months.

Joseph Alolysius Devlin (56) from Derrychrin Park, Coagh, was also fined a total of £450 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday (December 14) that a member of the public had contacted the police about a car being driven erratically on August 28 this year.

Prosecution counsel said police called at the address of the last registered owner of the vehicle.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

The lawyer said police saw the vehicle parked outside with multiple marks and other damage.

He said on speaking to Devlin, police smelled intoxicating liquor from him and noted his words were slurred and he was unsteady on his feet.

Counsel said the defendant confirmed that the vehicle was his but denied driving it. He said Devlin was asked "multiple times" to provide a preliminary breath specimen but refused.

The lawyer said the defendant then admitted driving the car to the Spar in Ardboe to get cat food and at Antrim police station provided a breath specimen showing an alcohol reading of 89mgs.

Defence lawyer Michael Forde said Devlin has been driving for 35 years with no previous convictions, and it was unfortunate that he should come before the court at this stage of this life.

