Drink driver stopped by police while on her way home to Magherafelt from house party

A Magherafelt woman stopped by police on her way home from a house party, has lost her licence for 12 months.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 08:54 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 08:54 BST

Anne Marie Johnston (46), from Tulach Way in the town, was also fined £50 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday that on March 19 this year at 5.30am, police received a report about a person leaving an address in Moygashel and driving off in a car who was suspected of driving under the influence.

Prosecuting counsel said police carried out a patrol in the area and stopped the defendant’s car at Carland Road as it was heading in the direction of Cookstown.

Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said the defendant identified herself to police, who noticed a smell of alcohol. She provided a failed test at the roadside, and later provided an evidential specimen which showed an alcohol count of 49mcgs in breath.

A defence solicitor said Johnston has been driving for almost 30 years with "only a very minor record”.

He explained that she had been the victim of an assault by someone who had arrived at the house party and she decided to leave.

The solicitor said the defendant accepted that she should not have got into the car and driven.

He said the disqualification would have a severe impact on the defendant who was a grandmother of four and a carer for her mother.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said “my hands are tied” as regards the disqualification but given the circumstances he would reduce the fine.