Drink driver swerved to avoid colliding with police vehicle in Coalisland

A Tyrone motorist who swerved to avoid colliding with a police vehicle at Coalisland, has lost his licence for two years.

Linas Liogis (49) from Chestnut Hill, Coalisland, was also fined £350 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday that on the evening of January 28 this year, police were stopping vehicles at Gortgonis Road when they saw a silver BMW cut over a mini roundabout before swerving to avoid a collision with the police vehicle.

A prosecuting lawyer said police followed and signalled for the car to stop which it did after turning into Collowen estate.

Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said police noticed a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from the defendant who provided a specimen, which showed an alcohol reading of 139mcgs in breath by the roadside. He was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided an evidential reading of 108mcgs in breath.

Defence lawyer, Noel Dillon, said the defendant admitted the offence and that he had a previous conviction for a similar offence outside the 10-year period.

He admitted it was a high reading and there was no minimising that level of alcohol and he wouldn’t try to.

Mr Dillon said the defendant, who worked at a local factory, did stop with the police and cooperated with them.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said it was a high reading but he took into account the defendant’s early plea.