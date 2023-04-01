Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
19 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
20 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
20 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
21 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
22 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Drink driver swerved to avoid colliding with police vehicle in Coalisland

A Tyrone motorist who swerved to avoid colliding with a police vehicle at Coalisland, has lost his licence for two years.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 1st Apr 2023, 08:31 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 08:31 BST

Linas Liogis (49) from Chestnut Hill, Coalisland, was also fined £350 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday that on the evening of January 28 this year, police were stopping vehicles at Gortgonis Road when they saw a silver BMW cut over a mini roundabout before swerving to avoid a collision with the police vehicle.

A prosecuting lawyer said police followed and signalled for the car to stop which it did after turning into Collowen estate.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.
Dungannon Courthouse.

The lawyer said police noticed a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from the defendant who provided a specimen, which showed an alcohol reading of 139mcgs in breath by the roadside. He was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided an evidential reading of 108mcgs in breath.

Defence lawyer, Noel Dillon, said the defendant admitted the offence and that he had a previous conviction for a similar offence outside the 10-year period.

He admitted it was a high reading and there was no minimising that level of alcohol and he wouldn’t try to.

Mr Dillon said the defendant, who worked at a local factory, did stop with the police and cooperated with them.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said it was a high reading but he took into account the defendant’s early plea.

Read More
Migrant mum realises her dream of opening restaurant in Dungannon

He allowed Liogis 14 weeks to pay the fines.