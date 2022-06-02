Drink-driver was five times over limit in middle of the afternoon

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that the driver was stopped by police at 2pm earlier this week on the Drum Road in Cookstown.

“Huge thanks to the member of the public who alerted us to this reckless driver,” the spokesperson said.

This was the second high reading drink-driving incident in the area in just a few days.

A driver was arrested after this crash at Clare Lane, Cookstown. Picture: PSNI

On an earlier occasion, a PSNI Armed Response Unit were on mobile patrol in Cookstown when they observed a motorist ‘driving all over the road’.

“Rather than pull over for police, the driver then sped off and put the car into a field on Clare Lane,” a spokesperson said.

“Our colleagues from the Fire Service and Ambulance Service also had to attend. Fortunately, no other people were injured from this.

“The driver blew three times over the alcohol limit at the roadside and was arrested.

“This selfish act has taken several emergency crews to deal with and could have ended much worse.”

Members of the public reacted angrily when details of the two incidents were shared by police on social media.

One person commented: “Why are people doing this? Everyone knows it’s dangerous and illegal, so selfish!”

Another added: “Why are people still drinking and driving in this day and age? Total madness. They should loss their licence for good.”

There was praise too for whoever alerted the police with their concerns.