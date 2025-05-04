Drink driver was more than twice the legal limit when tested by police in Cookstown
Linda Louise Ferguson, 42, whose address was given as Balllynargan Road, Coagh, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court on April 30, charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath.
The court heard that on April 7, 2025 at 8.50am, police who were involved in a road safety programme were conducting breath tests in the Molesworth Street area of Cookstown.
The defendant’s vehicle was stopped and she was asked to provide a breath sample.
The defendant failed the breath test and was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.
An evidential breath test was taken whist in custody, giving a reading of 88 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.
The court also heard that the defendant had no criminal record.
A defence lawyertold the court: “She has been driving for over 20 years with no incident or accident.
"It is quite a high reading. She should have drunk much, much less the night before. She thought she was capable of driving but she ought to have known better.
"This is her very first time in court and she apologises profusely.”
District Judge Francis Rafferty disqualified the defendant from driving for 14 months. He also imposed a fine of £350, as well as an offender’s levy of £15.
The defendant was given 10 weeks to pay the fines.