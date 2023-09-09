Drink driver who ‘panicked’ and sped off from police in Moneymore handed 16-month ban

A drunk motorist who 'panicked', drove off from police and jumped a stop sign in Moneymore village, has lost his licence for 16 months.

Raymond Martin McKenna, aged 38, from Millrace Mews, Moneymore, was also fined a total of £350 with a £15 offender's levy for dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police, and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday that at 5am on August 6 this year, police at Moneymore spotted a BMW car with no headlights on.

Counsel prosecuting said the vehicle drove past the police position at High Street and they followed using flashing blue lights to get it to stop in the Circular Road area.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

The lawyer said as an officer was getting out of the police car to speak to the defendant, the BMW took off at speed without stopping at a stop sign at the junction.

She said police decided in the interests of safety to stop their chase but with the registration number traced the defendant as its last registered owner.

Counsel said they arrived at his home and the defendant answered the door and appeared to stumble. He was arrested and taken to Dungannon custody suite where he provided an evidential specimen of 105mcgs.

Admitting the offences on the defendant’s behalf, a defence lawyer said McKenna was going to pick up a friend who was walking in the rain on the dual carriageway near Dunman factory.

He said it was a foolish decision to go and collect the friend and he knows now that he should not have driven.

The lawyer said McKenna had panicked and drove off and failed to stop at the junction, although he was familiar with the junction and had not seen any oncoming headlights.

When he got home McKenna had taken raw vodka as he knew he was in the wrong, the lawyer continued, stressing the alcohol reading was not reflective of what it was when he was driving.

He pleaded with the court to give the defendant credit for entering an early plea to all matters.