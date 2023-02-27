Deidre Louise Jamieson (38), of Dickson's Hill, came to police attention around midnight in Harryville in Ballymena on January 13 this year.
She had an alcohol in breath reading of 87 - the legal limit is 35.
Defence solicitor David McIlrath told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday of last week (February 24) the defendant had been in bed "suffering from severe toothache" and had gone a "short distance" to a friend's house to get "clove oil" and soothing gel.
He said the defendant, who had a previously clear record, "highly regretted" driving that night; was "extremely embarrassed" and she had described it as the "worst decision" she "ever made in her life".
The defendant was banned from driving for 14 months and fined £200.