A motorist caught over the limit claimed she had been in bed suffering from "severe toothache" and then had driven to a friend's house to get "clove oil".

Deidre Louise Jamieson (38), of Dickson's Hill, came to police attention around midnight in Harryville in Ballymena on January 13 this year.

She had an alcohol in breath reading of 87 - the legal limit is 35.

Defence solicitor David McIlrath told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday of last week (February 24) the defendant had been in bed "suffering from severe toothache" and had gone a "short distance" to a friend's house to get "clove oil" and soothing gel.

Ballymena courthouse.

He said the defendant, who had a previously clear record, "highly regretted" driving that night; was "extremely embarrassed" and she had described it as the "worst decision" she "ever made in her life".