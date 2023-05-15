Register
Drink driver's vehicle was 'swerving on motorway'

Police received a report around midnight of a vehicle swerving in the Sandyknowes area at the M2 motorway and when officers then saw the car swerving in Antrim town, a drink drive detection was made.

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 15th May 2023, 10:28 BST

Rijo Chacko (27), a waiter at an 'Indian Restaurant', of Niblock Oaks, Antrim, admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had an alcohol reading of 67 - the legal limit is 35 - on April 12 this year.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had been at a friend's birthday party in Belfast and after having drink thought he was fit to drive by the time he had taken to the road.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £250.