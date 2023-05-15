Rijo Chacko (27), a waiter at an 'Indian Restaurant', of Niblock Oaks, Antrim, admitted a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had an alcohol reading of 67 - the legal limit is 35 - on April 12 this year.
A defence solicitor said the defendant had been at a friend's birthday party in Belfast and after having drink thought he was fit to drive by the time he had taken to the road.
The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £250.