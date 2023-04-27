Drink driving accountant from Cookstown wins appeal against jail sentence following Castledawson crash

A young accountant who caused serious injuries to another woman in a drink-driving incident has won her appeal against being sent to prison.

Senior judges reduced the 18-month sentence imposed on Aoibhin Quinn to a 12-month suspended term for the crash in Castledawson.

The 23-year-old was behind the wheel of a car which hit a tree on the Hillhead Road in August 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Quinn, of Ardboe Road in Cookstown, had just left a party and given a lift to another woman at the gathering.

The Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast. Picture: Google.

Her passenger sustained spinal and vascular injuries, and spent a period of time in intensive care. She has since undergone hospital rehabilitation in a bid to get back to leading a normal life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Quinn also suffered a broken collar bone and a fractured knee cap in the crash.

Blood tests revealed her alcohol reading was above the legal limit.

Earlier this year she pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily injury by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A judge at Derry Crown Court sentenced her to 18 months, split between half in custody and half on licence and a three-year disqualification from driving.

Challenging the term imposed, defence lawyers presented new medical evidence and a letter of support from her former employers at Deloitte.

The Court of Appeal heard a senior representative at the accountancy firm praised Quinn’s work and academic excellence, describing her as “a high performer relevant to her peers”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan pointed out: “We rarely see such supportive evidence.”

With the victim “graciously” harbouring no animosity towards Quinn, the period she had already spent behind bars and her relevant youth at the time of the accident were identified as further reasons for reducing the sentence.

"This was an awful incident which has affected two young women,” Dame Siobhan said.

"This appellant has learned her lesson the hard way and ended up in prison, which is a strong deterrent.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Imposing a new term of 12 months, suspended for three years, the Chief Justice expressed hope that Quinn will take up an opportunity to return to work.