Ernestas Budaj (37), of Churchview, Moy, was also fined £350 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (March 29) that on March 4 at approximately 1.30am, police stopped a car at Dungannon Road in Moy.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prosecuting counsel said the defendant was asked to provide a preliminary breath test, which he failed.
The lawyer said Budaj later provided an evidential specimen of breath which showed an alcohol reading of 88mcgs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon explained the defendant had been visiting his brother's house where he had some drinks taken.
Mr Faloon said the defendant has been living in the area for 14 years and works in a local factory.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"He does not want to do the (driving) course and the loss of his licence will cause him major inconvenience," he added.