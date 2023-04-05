A factory worker caught drink-driving in the Moy area earlier his month, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Ernestas Budaj (37), of Churchview, Moy, was also fined £350 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (March 29) that on March 4 at approximately 1.30am, police stopped a car at Dungannon Road in Moy.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant was asked to provide a preliminary breath test, which he failed.

The lawyer said Budaj later provided an evidential specimen of breath which showed an alcohol reading of 88mcgs.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon explained the defendant had been visiting his brother's house where he had some drinks taken.

Mr Faloon said the defendant has been living in the area for 14 years and works in a local factory.

