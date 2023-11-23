A mental health nurse, who was seen hitting multiple kerbs in Lurgan sustaining two flat tyres and driving on the wrong side of the road, assaulted four police officers who went to investigate.

Dawn McClure, aged 34, from Wellington Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with drink driving and four charges of assaulting police.

A prosecutor told the court that on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 11.18pm, police received a report from a woman who saw an Audi A1 in Union Street.

“The reporting person said the vehicle drove off and hit multiple kerbs sustaining two flat tyres, nearly hitting the reporting person’s car and was driving on the wrong side of the road. She alleged the driver was a female with blonde hair and suspected the driver to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

"Police attended the last registered owner’s address and the vehicle was located at 11.30pm outside the address – the home of the defendant,” said the prosecutor, adding that police noticed the vehicle’s left offside were flat and the engine was warm.

"Police knocked the defendant’s door and she matched the description given and appeared ‘heavily intoxicated with slurred words’. Asked if she was driving the vehicle before their arrival, she said she was. She was informed she was required to take part in a preliminary breath test.”

The prosecutor said the defendant tried to shut the door to prevent police access and from performing their duties.

“The defendant pushed one officer multiple times and was advised not to put her hands on police or it would be deemed an assault. She continued to hit the first constable on her chest and arms. The defendant became very aggressive with police and was shouting and swearing at police,” the prosecutor added.

When police told McClure she was required by law to provide a preliminary breath sample, she then assaulted a second constable striking her to the face and grabbing her by the throat and kicked a third constable to the groin area.

The defendant was taken to a police vehicle where she provided a breath sample of 134 mcgs of alcohol. She refused to get into the vehicle and continued to be aggressive with police with a fourth constable kicked to the chest. McClure was arrested, cautioned and taken to Lurgan Custody Suite where she provided an evidential sample with a lower reading of 118 mcgs.

"She continued to be aggressive to police and custody staff and further assaulted the first constable by digging her nails into her right shoulder. She was interviewed and admitted driving the vehicle but stated she was sober at the time,” said the prosector.

A defence solicitor said the defendant is a mental health nurse and the night before this incident a patient had passed away.

“The lady has issues with alcohol and has been to rehab in the past. She started drinking that day and took the car which she shouldn’t have done. She has no history of violence and no criminal record whatsoever. She is very concerned how this is going to impact on her job. In relation to the police, she is very embarrassed.

"This lady suffered a very traumatic incident several years ago but she has issues of being touched by males. That combined with being under the influence led to a reaction and she is here now today. She is a lady of otherwise good character with a good job. She is also finishing a Master’s degree in Advance Professional Practice.”

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer asked: “What does she say about the fact that after this catalogue of offending on September 8, she went out and drove with alcohol on September 22. Did another patient pass away?”

The defence solicitor said McClure accepts she has a problem with alcohol and is starting counselling.

"Obviously issues of this nature are going to have repercussions regarding her employment,” the solicitor added.

The deputy district judge said McClure would be getting a lesser sentence as she had pleaded guilty.

“You are also a person in a good job, a caring job. Whatever I am told about the effects of a patient passing away, I really have a disconnect between the job you are in, the fact you are doing a Master’s degree in improving your professional care on the one hand and the way you behave towards the police on the other hand.

"You were over three times the legal limit for driving. You denied you had alcohol taken at the time. By your plea of guilty you now admit you were indeed driving while intoxicated.

"You could have caused serious injury or death to another road user or pedestrian because of the amount of alcohol you had in you. It appears you weren’t in proper control of the vehicle, hitting kerbs and so on. The police were only doing their duty when they went to your home. You would have wanted the very same if you were a victim of crime. I am told that on September 22 you went out and drove again with alcohol. These are all very serious matters.

"For someone of your age and background, to behave the way you did is quite shocking given the job you have. Given you have two drink driving convictions now, you are not safe to be on the road.

"The public would expect that for this type of offending there is a prison sentence imposed but because you have no previous record I am not going to require you to serve that immediately,” said the deputy district judge.

