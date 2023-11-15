Register
Drink driving offence detected after police see car without headlights illuminated

Police spotted a car being used without headlights illuminated at 12.30am on October 15 this year in Ballymena town centre and then a drink driving offence was detected.
Published 15th Nov 2023, 15:09 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 15:10 GMT
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Florin Birtas (32), of Balmoral Avenue in Ballymena, had an alcohol in breath reading of 48 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant had a relevant record. The lawyer said his client had "a couple of beers" at a pub and afterwards "thought he was ok to drive home".

Deputy District Judge Browne banned the defendant from driving for three years along with a £500 fine and added that with the previous record Birtas "knows very well what the consequences are both for himself and potentially for other people".