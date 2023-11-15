Drink driving offence detected after police see car without headlights illuminated
Florin Birtas (32), of Balmoral Avenue in Ballymena, had an alcohol in breath reading of 48 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant had a relevant record. The lawyer said his client had "a couple of beers" at a pub and afterwards "thought he was ok to drive home".
Deputy District Judge Browne banned the defendant from driving for three years along with a £500 fine and added that with the previous record Birtas "knows very well what the consequences are both for himself and potentially for other people".