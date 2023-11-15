Police spotted a car being used without headlights illuminated at 12.30am on October 15 this year in Ballymena town centre and then a drink driving offence was detected.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Florin Birtas (32), of Balmoral Avenue in Ballymena, had an alcohol in breath reading of 48 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant had a relevant record. The lawyer said his client had "a couple of beers" at a pub and afterwards "thought he was ok to drive home".

