Drink-driving offence detected after PSNI notice car being driven erratically
Police spotted a car being driven erratically in the Glenwherry area just after midnight on May 30 this year and when they spoke to the motorist they noticed empty bottles in the vehicle
Aurel Vohinger (44), of Ladysmith Terrace in Ballymena, had an alcohol in breath reading of 50 - the legal limit is 35 - when taken to a police station.
The defendant had the assistance of a Romanian language interpreter at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.
A defence lawyer said a driving ban would present difficulties for the defendant who is a night shift worker in a factory.
The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £300.