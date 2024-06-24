Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police spotted a car being driven erratically in the Glenwherry area just after midnight on May 30 this year and when they spoke to the motorist they noticed empty bottles in the vehicle

Aurel Vohinger (44), of Ladysmith Terrace in Ballymena, had an alcohol in breath reading of 50 - the legal limit is 35 - when taken to a police station.

The defendant had the assistance of a Romanian language interpreter at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A defence lawyer said a driving ban would present difficulties for the defendant who is a night shift worker in a factory.